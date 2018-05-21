Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Jupiter’s backwardflying asteroid from another star system

Just months after the discovery of our first known interstellar visitor...

Hoy martes, 22 may. 2018 07:30 pm
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 668 million kilometers (415 million miles) from Earth.
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 668 million kilometers (415 million miles) from Earth.

MARCIA DUNN
INTERNATIONAL.- Just months after the discovery of our first known interstellar visitor, it turns out there’s another asteroid from yet another star system residing in our cosmic club in plain view.

Scientists reported Monday that this interstellar resident is an asteroid sharing Jupiter’s orbit but circling in the opposite direction.

También te puede interesar: Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

The asteroid, known as 2015 BZ509, has been in this peculiar backward orbit around the sun ever since getting sucked into our solar system, the researchers said.

About 2 miles (3 kilometers) across, it joined our neighborhood in the first moments after our solar system formed 4.5 billion years ago.

The French and Brazilian researchers base their finding on extensive computer simulations showing BZ always has orbited around the sun in reverse and thus harkens back to the beginning of our solar system.

Related News
Watchdog report to fault FBI for Clinton probe delay

Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

‘World of uncertainty’: Hawaii lava reaches sea

US anti-IS office gets reprieve as Syria pullout accelerates

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún