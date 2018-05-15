Print Version

DAVID CRARY

INTERNATIONAL.- Two women sued an AT & T cell phone subsidiary in federal court for firing them because of absences related to their pregnancy, in violation of federal anti-discrimination laws. Both women argue that AT & T Mobility’s attendance policy, which uses a point-based system to punish tardiness, early dismissal and absences, discriminates against pregnant women.

According to the class action lawsuit, both women were fired after accumulating negative points for missing due to appointments related to their pregnancy, and, in the case of one of the plaintiffs, also for the medical needs of their infant child.

The plaintiffs, Katia Hills and Cynthia Allen, filed the lawsuit on behalf of all women who do not have managerial positions in AT & T Mobility retail stores throughout the United States, and seek reparations for all employees whose rights were presumably violated.

AT & T spokesman Marty Richter said the company was evaluating the lawsuit. “We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind against our employees, including pregnancy or gender,” he said.

The lawyers handling the lawsuit, from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Cohen Milstein law firm, said that this could have national implications for the legal limits of assistance policies, such as AT & T Mobility.