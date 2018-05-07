Print Version

SYLVIE CORBET

INTERNATIONAL.- In just one year as France’s president, Emmanuel Macron has emerged as a key world player, speaking up for Europe and Western democratic values and striking a surprise friendship with Donald Trump. But Macron has made his biggest impact — and his biggest enemies — at home.

Strikes and protests over his economic reforms have dominated the French landscape in recent weeks, and tens of thousands held a “party” Saturday to share their anger at Macron’s first year in office.

Many fear he is trading the French way of life for a profit-focused, Americanstyle worldview. Both critics and fans agree that Macron’s France has a different feel from the country that handed him the presidency on May 7, 2017.

Then a 39-year-old newcomer to politics, Macron helped stem a global tide of populism by beating anti-immigrant, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen with his strong pro-European, pro-free market convictions.

Macron wasted no time in pushing through changes to France’s strict labor rules and raising the country’s international profile.

He has emerged as Europe’s leading spokesman — and was the first world leader to be hosted at a state dinner in Washington by Trump last month. In a speech to the U.S. Congress, Macron laid out a firm vision of global leadership, carrying the torch for a rules-based international system of freedoms, free markets and democratic governance that Western nations have championed since World War II.