Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Mattis warns China over ‘militarization’ of South China Sea

He said Beijing was intimidating and coercing others in the region by putting weapons systems on manmade islands.

Hoy domingo, 3 jun. 2018 08:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Mattis warns China over ‘militarization’ of South China SeaCompartir en Facebook Mattis warns China over ‘militarization’ of South China Sea
Share in Twiiter Mattis warns China over ‘militarization’ of South China SeaShare in facebook Mattis warns China over ‘militarization’ of South China Sea
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Science Deputy President He Lei.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Science Deputy President He Lei.

Lolita C. Baldor
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE.- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Saturday raised the prospect of additional American steps against China if its “militarization” of the South China Sea keeps apace.

He said Beijing was intimidating and coercing others in the region by putting weapons systems on manmade islands.

También te puede interesar: Trump lawyers’ letter to Mueller challenges subpoena

President Donald Trump, backing the remarks by his Pentagon chief at an international security forum in Singapore, said on Twitter: “Very surprised that China would be doing this?”

Mattis said the Trump administration’s recent decision to disinvite China from a multinational naval exercise this summer was an “initial response” to Beijing’s island activity. Mattis called the U.S. action a “relatively small consequence. I believe there are much larger consequences in the future.”

There are consequences that will continue to come home to roost, so to speak, with China, if they don’t find a way to work more collaboratively with all of the nations who have interests,” he said Mattis in Singapore.

Related News
Trump lawyers’ letter to Mueller challenges subpoena

Trump’s tariffs: What they are and how they would work

Spain’s new leader is sworn in, faces Catalan conundrum

Venezuela Supreme Court: 39 jailed activists to be released

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún