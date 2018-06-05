Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Merkel condemns Iran tweet but still backs nuclear deal

Chancellor said Israel’s security was a top priority for Germany.

Hoy martes, 5 jun. 2018 04:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Merkel condemns Iran tweet but still backs nuclear dealCompartir en Facebook Merkel condemns Iran tweet but still backs nuclear deal
Share in Twiiter Merkel condemns Iran tweet but still backs nuclear dealShare in facebook Merkel condemns Iran tweet but still backs nuclear deal
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shake hands after a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shake hands after a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
INTERNATIONAL.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday she condemns a tweet from Iran’s top leader saying that Israel is a “cancerous tumor” that needs to be removed and pledged to increase pressure on Tehran to scale back its military influence in the region.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Merkel said Israel’s security was a top priority for Germany.

También te puede interesar: Bill Clinton bristles at questions on Lewinsky, #MeToo

The two leaders were asked about a tweet Sunday from the account of Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying his country’s “stance against Israel is the same stance we have always taken. Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen.”

The Twitter account is run by Khamenei’s office and it’s not known if he dictates the tweets himself. The quote is from several years ago. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the tweet “quite extraordinary.”

Related News
Starbucks chairman Schultz stepping down

Bill Clinton bristles at questions on Lewinsky, #MeToo

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Feds: Skimping can’t save seniors from rising med cost

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún