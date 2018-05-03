Home
Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing five

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected.

Hoy jueves, 3 may. 2018 11:00 am
first responders work the scene of a deadly crash of an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane from Puerto Rico near the intersection of state highway Georgia 21 and Crossgate Road in Port Wentworth, Ga. (AP)
Russ Bynum
SAVANNAH, Gerogia.- An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane on a training mission crashed Wednesday along a road near a Georgia airport, killing at least five National Guard members from Puerto Rico, authorities said.

Black smoke rose into the sky from a section of the plane that appeared to have crashed into a median on the road. Firefighters later put out the blaze. Capt. Jeff Bezore, a spokesman for the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Air Wing, said the crash killed at least five people.

He said he couldn’t say how many people in total were on the plane when it crashed around 11:30 a.m.

He said he couldn't say how many people in total were on the plane when it crashed around 11:30 a.m. The Air Force said the plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico National Guard Spokesman Maj.

Paul Dahlen told The Associated Press that all those aboard were Puerto Ricans who had recently left the U.S. territory for a mission on the U.S. mainland. He said initial information indicated there were five to nine people aboard the plane, which was heading to Arizona. He did not have details on the mission.

