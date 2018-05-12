Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

N. Korea it will dismantle its nuclear test site

That would set up leader Kim Jong Un’s summit with President Donald Trump next month.

Hoy domingo, 13 may. 2018 10:15 am
A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)
A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)

Kim Tong/  Hyung
SEOUL,SOUTH KOREA.- North Korea said Saturday that it will dismantle its nuclear test site in less than two weeks, in a dramatic event that would set up leader Kim Jong Un’s summit with President Donald Trump next month.

In a statement carried by state media, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that all of the tunnels at the country’s northeastern testing ground will be destroyed by explosion, and that observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units will also be removed.

Kim had already revealed plans to shut down the test site by the end of May during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.

Analysts say that while the closure of the site is important, it doesn’t represent a material step toward full denuclearization. “A ceremony for dismantling the nuclear test ground is now scheduled between May 23 and 25,” depending on weather conditions, the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

It said the North will invite journalists from the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to witness the dismantling process.

Related News
Israel calls on Syria’s Assad to ‘get rid’ of Iranian forces

Family of seven dead with gunshot wounds in rural Australia

AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring Trump attorney

Trump tells top automakers to build more cars in US

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún