Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

No voter registration point of pride, unease in North Dakota

Residents and most state and local election officials say the low-tech system in use for Tuesday’s primary.

Hoy lunes, 11 jun. 2018 01:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter No voter registration point of pride, unease in North DakotaCompartir en Facebook No voter registration point of pride, unease in North Dakota
Share in Twiiter No voter registration point of pride, unease in North DakotaShare in facebook No voter registration point of pride, unease in North Dakota
Only one accusation of fraud — a man charged with voting in two counties in the 2016 election.
Only one accusation of fraud — a man charged with voting in two counties in the 2016 election.

UNITED STATES.- John Erickson breezed into downtown Bismarck’s government building, flashed his ID and picked up a primary ballot.

A few minutes later, the early voting ballot complete, Erickson traded pleasantries with friends and familiar poll workers and headed back to tend the cows and crops on his farm north of the state’s capital city.

Erickson, 86, the proud non-owner of a neither a television nor computer, relishes the fact that he has never had to register to vote in his native state.

“I like life simple,” he said. In an era when hacking has raised concerns about the security of America’s elections and President Donald Trump rages about voter fraud, North Dakota stands out as the only state that doesn’t require voter registration.

Residents and most state and lo- cal election officials say the low-tech system in use for Tuesday’s primary, as it has been for generations, works just fine. “Honestly, if other states were to look at what we do and allow their paradigms to shift, I think they would say North Dakota has it right,” Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum said.“There are no pre-election hoops to jump through and no extra burdens that have been put in place.”

Proponents say the state’s unusual system is no more vulnerable to fraud or abuse than those requiring a registration process. North Dakota does require a valid ID to vote.

Only one accusation of fraud — a man charged with voting in two counties in the 2016 election — has been prosecuted in the past several decades, Silrum said.

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún