Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase

The cartel decided to fully comply with its existing production ceiling.

sábado, 23 jun. 2018 11:00 pm
Compartir en Twiiter OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increaseCompartir en Facebook OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase
Share in Twiiter OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increaseShare in facebook OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase
Analysts say that the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries should contribute to lower oil prices in the longer term. (AP)
Analysts say that the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries should contribute to lower oil prices in the longer term. (AP)

The Associated Press
VIENA, Austria - The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed Friday to pump 1 million barrels more crude oil per day, a move that should help contain the recent rise in global energy prices.

Questions remain, however, over the ability of some OPEC nations — Iran and Venezuela in particular — to increase production as they struggle with domestic turmoil and sanctions.

May also interest you: Charles Krauthammer, conservative columnist and pundit, dies

After a meeting in Vienna, Emirati Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei said the cartel decided to fully comply with its existing production ceiling.

Because the group had been producing below that level, that means an increase in production of "a little bit less than 1 million barrels," the Emirati minister said.

How that translates into effective production increases is uncertain, as some OPEC countries cannot easily ramp up production. Iran, for example, has been hit by U.S. sanctions that hinder its energy exports. Venezuela's production has dropped amid domestic political instability.

Some analysts say that Friday's deal could amount to an effective increase of just 600,000 barrels a day.

The price of oil jumped after the announcement, with the international benchmark, Brent, gaining $1.81 to $74.86 a barrel.

Mazrouei noted that the decision "is challenging for those countries that are struggling with keeping their level of production." However, he indicated that some countries could pick up production if others lag.

"We will deal with it collectively," he said.

Related News
Charles Krauthammer, conservative columnist and pundit, dies

For once in a tie, Greek PM Tsipras hails new debt deal

Nevada pot regulators given more funds to deal with demand

Fatal fight sets off anti-India protests, clashes in Kashmir

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún