Print Version

Playboy art director who created bunny logo dies at 93

Was a freelance illustrator when he started working with Hugh Hefner.

Hoy miércoles, 2 may. 2018 09:05 pm
Art Paul, the original Art Director for Playboy Magazine, poses in his home studio in Chicago.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago, US | May 1

M agazine designer Art Paul, who created Playboy’s famous tuxedoed bunny head logo, has died. He was 93.

Paul died of pneumonia on Saturday at a Chicagoarea hospital, according to his wife, Suzanne Seed. Paul was a freelance illustrator when he started working with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner as the magazine’s first employee in the 1950s. He has said he crafted the bunny logo in about an hour. Paul also hired artists to create illustrations for Playboy, including Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol and Shel Silverstein.

Paul was the magazine’s art director until he retired in 1982.

“We didn’t think it would be such a success right from the beginning, just Hefner and I putting it together,” Mr. Paul told the Chicago SunTimes. “Hef was kind to me. I think I gave him a lot. He gave me a lot.”

