Print Version

Police: 2 arrests in fatal shooting after graduation

One woman was killed and another was wounded by gunfire following an argument in a high school parking.

Hoy domingo, 20 may. 2018 09:35 am
Law enforcement officers talk as a car is towed away in the Mt. Zion High School parking lot.
Jonesboro, US.- Police announced the arrests of two people Saturday in a fatal shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.

One woman was killed and another was wounded by gunfire Friday night following an argument in a high school parking lot across from the Clayton County Performing Arts Center, where the Perry Career Academy had just held its commencement for graduating seniors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Clayton County Police spokeswoman Marcena Davis confirmed the arrests, but said their names and charges are not being released yet. Local media reported that police said two people began shooting at each other after the argument, and that one victim was fatally wounded with shots to the chest, while the other was taken to a hospital with leg wounds.

The arrests were made after investigators interviewed several people late into the night, Davis said.

