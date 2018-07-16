Police officer and bystander die from gunshot wounds

SARAH BETANCOURT

Boston, US | July 15

A Massachusetts police officer and bystander died Sunday from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer’s gun and fired following a vehicle crash and a foot chase.

Weymouth officer Michael Chesna was shot multiple times by his own firearm around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and died from the injuries at South Shore Hospital, officials said.

An unidentified elderly woman also died after being hit by stray bullets in a nearby home, authorities said.

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said the shooting suspect, 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes, was in custody.

Weymouth is located approximately 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of Boston on what is known as the South Shore.

Police say the suspect crashed a car, fled the scene, and was later discovered by Chesna allegedly vandalizing a home. Prosecutors say that’s when he attacked Chesna with a rock to the head. Chesna fell to the ground, and officials say, Lopes took the officer’s gun and shot Chesna multiple times in the head and chest.

Lopes then fled and fired more shots during a chase. Police say one of those shots fatally struck the woman in her home.

Lopes suffered a leg wound while being arrested and is hospitalized at South Shore Hospital. He will be arraigned on two counts of homicide on Monday, at either his bedside or in court.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said on Twitter that his thoughts were with the families of the officer and bystander.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Officer Chesna and an innocent bystander today and my thoughts and prayers are with their families, loved ones and the @WeymouthPD after this tragic loss,” Baker tweeted.