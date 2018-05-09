Home
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods

A uthorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan for the remains...

miércoles, 9 may. 2018 06:30 pm
In this photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
INTERNATIONAL.- A uthorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last seen in 1979 also could be looking for the bodies of up to half a dozen others who have been reported missing over the years. Digging resumed Tuesday in Macomb Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from downtown Detroit.

The search started Monday for the remains of Kimberly King, but Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told WJBK-TV that there could be others buried in the area. “We have probable cause to believe that (Kimberly) is buried there,” Dwyer said.

“We also believe that there’s maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It’s just a sad type of situation.” Dwyer did not give the names of the other missing girls.

In 2008, the remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki were found near the same area. Zarzycki disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, just north of Detroit. Arthur Ream was convicted of firstdegree murder in her slaying. He later was temporarily released from prison to lead police to Zarzycki’s body.

