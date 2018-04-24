Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Pope to oil execs: Energy needs mustn’t destroy civilization

Francis held a two-day conference with the executives about climate change.

Hoy domingo, 10 jun. 2018 09:00 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Pope to oil execs: Energy needs mustn’t destroy civilizationCompartir en Facebook Pope to oil execs: Energy needs mustn’t destroy civilization
Share in Twiiter Pope to oil execs: Energy needs mustn’t destroy civilizationShare in facebook Pope to oil execs: Energy needs mustn’t destroy civilization
Pope Francis meets a group of children who traveled on a special train from Milan and arrived at St. Peter’s station at the Vatican. (AP)
Pope Francis meets a group of children who traveled on a special train from Milan and arrived at St. Peter’s station at the Vatican. (AP)

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis told leading oil executives Saturday that the transition to less-polluting energy sources “is a challenge of epochal proportions” and warned that satisfying the world’s energy needs “must not destroy civilization.”

The Vatican said Francis held a two-day conference with the executives as a follow-up to his encyclical three years ago that called on people to save the planet from climate change and other environmental ills.

May also interest you: Pope offers gelato to Rome’s neediest to mark feast day

Participants included the CEOs of Italian oil giant ENI, British Petroleum, ExxonMobil and Norway’s Statoil as well as scientists and managers of major investment funds. Their remarks on the first day of the closed-door conference were not released by the Vatican.

While Francis lauded the oil executives for embedding an assessment of climate change risks into their planning strategies, he also put them on notice for their “continued search for fossil fuel reserves,” 2½ years after the Paris climate accord “clearly urged keeping most fossil fuels underground.”

“Civilization requires energy, but energy must not destroy civilization,” he implored.

Energy experts and those who advocate fighting climate change expressed doubts before the conference that it would amount to anything other than a PR opportunity for the companies to burnish their image without making meaningful changes.

“Civilization requires energy, but energy must not destroy civilization,”

In his remarks, the pope said he hoped the meeting gave participants the chance to “re-examine old assumptions and gain new perspectives.”

Francis said that modern society with its “massive movement of information, persons and things requires an immense supply of energy.” And still, he said, as many as one billion people still lack electricity.

The pope said meeting the energy needs of everyone on the planet must be done in ways “that avoid creating environmental imbalances, resulting in deterioration and pollution that is gravely harmful to our human family, both now and in the future.”

Related News
Pope offers gelato to Rome’s neediest to mark feast day

Chilean bishops in Rome for expected brow- beating from pope

Pope assigns Vatican office to promote women’s participation

Pope prays for peace in Central African Republic

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún