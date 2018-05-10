Print Version

Jill Colvin | C. Lucey

WASHINGTON.- Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says he has information showing that President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney received $500,000 from a company associated with a Russian billionaire within months of paying hush money to the porn star who claims a long-ago affair with Trump.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti also said hundreds of thousands of dollars streamed into Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s account from companies, including pharmaceutical giant Novartis, AT&T and Korea Aerospace, with U.S. government business interests.

Those three companies have confirmed the connection. Avenatti isn’t disclosing the source of his information or releasing documentation.

But in a seven-page memo, Avenatti details what he says were wire transfers into and out of the account Cohen used to pay Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 to stay silent about her alleged tryst with Trump in 2006.

He denies having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Financial documents reviewed Tuesday by The Associated Press appeared to back up Avenatti’s report.