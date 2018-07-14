Push by liberal Democrats’ to abolish ICE delights GOP

UNITED STATES.- Liberal Democrats have unveiled doomed legislation aimed at abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, their eyes focused on galvanizing voters for the midterm elections.

The House’s top Republican scoffed that the measure makes him “feel very good” about November. GOP leaders moved toward scheduling a vote on the measure in hopes of embarrassing and dividing Democrats.

The dueling views of the bill’s potential impact are the latest example of how immigration looms as a vote-moving issue this fall, when Democrats hope to wrest control of the House and perhaps the Senate from the GOP. Public concern over the problem shows no signs of receding soon, as the Trump administration struggles to reunite more than 2,000 migrant children they’ve separated from parents caught entering the U.S. illegally.

“It’s the craziest position I’ve ever seen, and they are just tripping over themselves to move too far to the left,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R- Wis., told reporters Thursday about Democrats’ bill. “They’re out of the mainstream of America, and that’s one of the reasons why I feel very good about this fall.”

The measure unveiled Thursday erasing ICE has no chance of going anywhere in the GOP-run House. A Republican aide said No. 3 party leader Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana got a strongly favorable reaction from other top Republicans on Thursday when he suggested holding a vote on the measure. The staffer spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.