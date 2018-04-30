Print Version

Home
Republicans want answers from Pruitt; EPA ethics woes mount

jueves, 26 abr. 2018 04:00 pm
Rep. Dale Kildee, D-Mich., speaks about EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the state of the EPA during a protest by the American Federation of Government Employees union.
MATTHEW DALY
Washington, US | April 25

Republican senators say they want President Donald Trump’s embattled environmental chief to address questions about ethics and spending decisions.

But GOP lawmakers who have stood behind Scott Pruitt are stopping short of calling for him to step down, for now.

They do say his answers at House hearings Thursday could prove crucial in determining whether he stays atop the Environmental Protection Agency.

At issue is Pruitt’s use of public money for personal perks.

Two Republican senators — John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Thune of South Dakota — says Pruitt is facing what they call “serious questions” about his use of taxpayer money.

And Pruitt’s political patron, GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, says the latest allegations are “concerning” and he says lawmakers “should hear directly” from Pruitt about them.

