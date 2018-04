Restaurants calm customers, say their lettuces are safe

UNITES STATES.- The government is still investigating how romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona, apparently became contaminated with E. coli bacteria. As of Friday, at least 98 people in 22 states have gotten sick, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Growers in Yuma typically plant romaine lettuce between September and January. During the peak of the harvest season, which runs from mid-November until the beginning of April, the Yuma region supplies most of the romaine sold in the U.S.

The outbreak came as the harvest of romaine was already near its end.

At many restaurants around the country, romaine is still on the menu. Both family-run operations and big chains say they’ve checked with suppliers and are confident their romaine comes from places that aren’t affected by E. coli. If they’re not sure, they’re replacing romaine with iceberg and other lettuce varieties.

“We’ve got a lot of people asking where we get our lettuce from,” said Armando Ayala, the manager of Cavatore, an Italian restaurant in Houston. Cavatore offers three dinner salads — including a Caesar made tableside — with lettuce from California and local farms in Texas.

As it turns out, a lot of romaine comes from California, which grows 74 percent of the nation’s lettuce, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Even Salad and Go, a chain with 12 restaurants in Arizona, gets its lettuce from California.

Just Salad, which has 28 locations in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Chicago, says it saw a spike in business this week after a social media blitz to assure customers that its romaine comes from Salinas, California. Supply chain manager Janani Lee said Just Salad already carried five other types of lettuce, but it recently added iceberg for people who were still concerned. Katie Calabrese and her friend, Amanda Larsen, both threw out romaine at home, but it didn’t stop their salad cravings. On Thursday, they were waiting in a long line at a Sweetgreen restaurant in Philadelphia