Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Santos sees Colombia peace deal safe under hawkish successor

Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during an interview...

miércoles, 27 jun. 2018 09:00 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Santos sees Colombia peace deal safe under hawkish successorCompartir en Facebook Santos sees Colombia peace deal safe under hawkish successor
Share in Twiiter Santos sees Colombia peace deal safe under hawkish successorShare in facebook Santos sees Colombia peace deal safe under hawkish successor
Colombia’s P r e s i d e n t Juan Manuel Santos speaks during an interview at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, Colombia.
Colombia’s P r e s i d e n t Juan Manuel Santos speaks during an interview at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, Colombia.

J. GOODMAN | C. ARMARIO
INTERNATIONAL.- As Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos prepares to step down, he says he’s confident that his crowning achievement — the peace deal with leftist rebels that brought him a Nobel Peace Prize — will survive despite sharp criticism of it by the man now coming into office.

“The accord is bulletproofed,” Santos told The Associated Press in an interview Monday at the presidential palace that in six weeks he’ll hand over to incoming President Ivan Duque. “Just the fact that Timochenko voted for the first time, as ex-commander of the FARC and now head of a political party, shows that the accord worked,” he said, referring to the former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, several of whose former rebels will be sitting in Congress next month when Santos delivers his final address to the legislature.

También te puede interesar: Seventeen states sue Trump administration over family separations

He also noted that the country’s constitutional court has ruled it’s binding on the next three governments. Santos, 66, won international praise for signing a peace agreement with leftist rebels to end five decades of conflict that left an estimated 260,000 dead and 7 million displaced.

However he’s not seen as a prophet at home, where he faces decidedly dismal approval ratings and sharp polarization over his pursuit of peace. A recent poll found just about 20 percent of Colombians approve of his performance.

Related News
Seventeen states sue Trump administration over family separations

Trump threatens Harley-Davidson with tax punishment for move

Protests in Iran as Rouhani says US wants ‘economic war’

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún