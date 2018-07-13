Print Version

The Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan — The deadliest attack in Pakistan’s troubled election campaign killed 70 people, including a candidate, in southwestern Baluchistan province on Friday ahead of the arrest of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan.

Sharif returned late Friday from London along with his daughter Maryam to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said. Maryam Sharif faces seven years in jail.

He was taken into custody to serve his sentence however he is expected to appeal and seek bail. It wasn’t clear when his appeal would be filed but he has until Monday.

In a horrific assault in the southwestern Baluchistan town of Mastung, Siraj Raisani a candidate in the provincial Parliament, died when a suicide bomber blew himself up amid scores of supporters who had gathered at a rally.