Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Subtropical Storm Alberto heads for U.S. Gulf Coast

The hurricane center said up to 12 inches of rain was possible across the Florida Keys and southern and southwestern Florida.

Hoy sábado, 26 may. 2018 11:30 am
Compartir en Twiiter Subtropical Storm Alberto heads for U.S. Gulf CoastCompartir en Facebook Subtropical Storm Alberto heads for U.S. Gulf Coast
Share in Twiiter Subtropical Storm Alberto heads for U.S. Gulf CoastShare in facebook Subtropical Storm Alberto heads for U.S. Gulf Coast
A Police officer stands watch at the scene of an explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. (AP)
A Police officer stands watch at the scene of an explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. (AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida, US | May 25.- A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Subtropical Storm Alberto — the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season — was roiling parts of coastal Mexico and Cuba with rip currents and dangerous surf on Friday. Both countries issued tropical storm watches for portions of their coastlines, with rain totals in some isolated areas of up to 25 inches.

U.S. forecasters followed suit by issuing a tropical storm watch for parts of the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle southwest of Tallahassee to the New Orleans metropolitan area.

At 8 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Alberto was centered about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Its top sustained winds were 40 mph (65 kph). A gradual strengthening was expected through the weekend as it moves north.

The U.S. was expected to start feeling Alberto’s effects Saturday. The hurricane center said up to 12 inches of rain was possible across the Florida Keys and southern and southwestern Florida. Residents in the storm’s expected path were advised to monitor the storm’s progress.

“Flooding potential will increase across this region early next week as Alberto is forecast to slow down after it moves inland,” the hurricane center said.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood watch would be in effect from Saturday evening through Tuesday evening for southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. A storm surge watch was also issued for parts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

A subtropical storm has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center.

Related News
UK slams Russian pranksters over Boris Johnson call

Missile that downed MH17 came from Russia-based unit

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

N. Korea demolishes nuclear test site as journalists watch

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún