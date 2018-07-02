Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border

Seeing her at a Miami airport for the first time, she grabbed the child in a tight embrace.

Hoy martes, 3 jul. 2018 09:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at borderCompartir en Facebook Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border
Share in Twiiter Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at borderShare in facebook Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border
Buena Ventura Godínez, center, holds her son Pedro, left, as she is reunited with her daughter Janne, Right, at Miami International Airport.
Buena Ventura Godínez, center, holds her son Pedro, left, as she is reunited with her daughter Janne, Right, at Miami International Airport.

Josh Replogle /Kelli Kennedy
MIAMI.- It had been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez had seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S. They’ve spoken tearfully by phone, but seeing her at a Miami airport Sunday for the first time, Martin grabbed the child in a tight embrace, tears running down her cheeks during a reunion she feared may never happen.

“I feel very happy, now and to complete my joy I would like to have my husband released,” Martin said in Spanish as daughter Janne clutched a stuffed dog and blue balloons and played with her younger brother at baggage claim.

También te puede interesar: Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3 per week

It was a hug two months in the making, when a migrant mother and daughter reunited after they were torn apart by the zero tolerance immigration policy. 

The little girl was in the custody of a child welfare agency in Michigan, where Martin said her daughter made several tearful calls to her, asking when they’d be reunited.

The family is one of thousands who have tried to find refuge in the U.S. in recent weeks only to be caught up in the harsh reality of an immigration system that has never been as welcoming as many desperate migrants hoped and has grown harsher under Trump, with the separation of parents from children being used as a means of discouraging illegal immigration.

Related News
Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3 per week

Suicide bomber targets Sikhs, Hindus in Afganistan; 19 dead

Asian economies discuss trade pact amid protectionism

Italy’s Salvini: EU election to be referendum on migration

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún