Print Version

Trump ‘disagrees’ with Putin offer to allow Russia to interview Americans

The proposal was made in sincerity by Putin, but Trump disagrees with it.

Hoy viernes, 20 jul. 2018 07:30 pm
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, as they arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP)
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump “disagrees” with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to allow the U.S. to question 12 Russians accused of interfering in the 2016 election in exchange for permitting Russia to interview Americans the Kremlin accuses of unspecified crimes, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the proposal was “made in sincerity” by Putin, but Trump “disagrees with it.” She said the U.S. hopes Putin will have the Russians indicted on charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice “come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt.”

The White House rejected Putin’s offer as the Republicancontrolled Senate prepared to issue a rebuke to Trump by going on record against the offer. The vote was underway mid-afternoon.

Putin made what Trump called an “incredible offer” during a joint press conference concluding their summit in Helsinki, for which Trump received bipartisan condemnation at home.

The White House had said Wednesday it was under consideration, even though the State Department called Russia’s allegations against the Americans “absurd.”

