Print Version

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the proposal was “made in sincerity” by Putin, but Trump “disagrees with it.” She said the U.S. hopes Putin will have the Russians indicted on charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice “come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt.”
The White House rejected Putin’s offer as the Republicancontrolled Senate prepared to issue a rebuke to Trump by going on record against the offer. The vote was underway mid-afternoon.
Putin made what Trump called an “incredible offer” during a joint press conference concluding their summit in Helsinki, for which Trump received bipartisan condemnation at home.
The White House had said Wednesday it was under consideration, even though the State Department called Russia’s allegations against the Americans “absurd.”