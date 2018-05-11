Print Version

Home
Trump-Kim meeting: June 12 in Singapore

Trump and Kim will meet in the first North Korea-U.S. summit talks since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Hoy viernes, 11 may. 2018 10:00 am
President Donald Trump, from left, greets Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song, seen in the shadow, and Kim Dong Chul, three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md. (AP)
Lee| J. Colvin | Z. Miller
WASHINGTON, US.- President Donald Trump will meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, Trump announced Thursday, hours after suggesting that the release of three Americans held in the North heralded a potential breakthrough toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” Trump said in a tweet.

With the final details in place, Trump and Kim will meet in the first North Korea-U.S. Summit talks since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

 Kim has suspended nuclear and missile tests and put his nuclear program up for negotiation, but questions remain about how serious his offer is and what disarmament steps he would willing to take.

"The true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons”.

Earlier Thursday, with the American former detainees by his side on a dark air base tarmac, Trump said during a made-forTV ceremony that it was a “great honor” to welcome the men back to the U.S., but he added that “the true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons.

” Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, other top officials and first lady Melania joined the president in the celebration in the wee hours of Thursday morning at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

 The former detainees — Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim — had been released Wednesday amid the warming of relations between longtime adversaries.

