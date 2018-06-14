Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Trump tweets, hard-right voters hamper GOP immigration push

Party leaders are trying to secure the votes they need... but Trump does not help.

lunes, 25 jun. 2018 11:00 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Trump tweets, hard-right voters hamper GOP immigration pushCompartir en Facebook Trump tweets, hard-right voters hamper GOP immigration push
Share in Twiiter Trump tweets, hard-right voters hamper GOP immigration pushShare in facebook Trump tweets, hard-right voters hamper GOP immigration push
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican apprehension over President Donald Trump’s next tweet and fear of riling conservative voters are undermining GOP leaders’ election-year struggle to shove an immigration bill through the House this week, leaving their prospects dubious.

Party leaders are trying to finally secure the votes they need for their wide-ranging bill with tweaks they hope will goose support from the GOP’s dueling conservative and moderate wings. But more importantly, wavering Republicans want Trump to provide political cover for immigration legislation that’s despised by hard-right voters. His recent statements on their bill and history of abruptly flip-flopping on past health care and spending measures have not been reassuring.

Last Tuesday, he privately told House Republicans that he backed their legislation “1,000 percent” and would protect them during their campaigns, lawmakers said. By Friday, he was tweeting that “Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration” and wait until after the November elections, when he said the GOP would approve tougher legislation because it will gain strength in Congress. That proposition is dicey at best.

May also interest you: Trump: Won’t sign ‘moderate’ immigration bill in GOP setback

“I think that the best way to pass legislation is to consistently support a position and help move it forward,” Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon, a senior House Republican. Asked if Trump was doing that, Walden pivoted toward a door and said, “I’ll leave it at that.”

Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said on “Fox News Sunday” that he talked to the White House on Saturday and “they say the president is still 100 percent behind us.”

The bill would make citizenship a possibility for “Dreamer” immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. when young. It would also finance Trump’s aspirational $25 billion wall with Mexico and curb government agencies from wrenching migrant children from detained parents.

The measure is the product of weeks of bargaining between party conservatives and moderates. Even so, the two GOP factions have been unable to resolve their final differences and vote-counters have yet to round up a majority. Republicans are getting no help from Democrats, who uniformly oppose the legislation.

Related News
Trump undercuts House GOP: Don’t waste time on immigration

Over 100 arrested in another large-scale immigration raid

Trump: Won’t sign ‘moderate’ immigration bill in GOP setback

Paul Ryan says Trump backs compromise immigration plan

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún