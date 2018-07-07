Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Turkish journalists sentenced for links to US-based cleric

They were charged with membership in a terror organization, violating the Turkish Constitution.

Hoy sábado, 7 jul. 2018 03:35 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Turkish journalists sentenced for links to US-based clericCompartir en Facebook Turkish journalists sentenced for links to US-based cleric
Share in Twiiter Turkish journalists sentenced for links to US-based clericShare in facebook Turkish journalists sentenced for links to US-based cleric
A security guard adjusts barriers outside a court where the trial of journalists of the now-defunct Zaman newspaper on charges of aiding terror groups was held, in Istanbul.
A security guard adjusts barriers outside a court where the trial of journalists of the now-defunct Zaman newspaper on charges of aiding terror groups was held, in Istanbul.

Istanbul, Turkey .- A court in Istanbul convicted six journalists of terror-related charges Friday in a case that heightened concerns over the freedom of expression and media rights in Turkey. The staff members of a now-defunct newspaper received lengthy prison sentences.

However, the court acquitted five other former journalists for Zaman, a newspaper which was close to a U.S.-based cleric whom Turkey blames for a failed military coup. The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, denies masterminding the 2016 coup attempt.

The 11 defendants were arrested shortly after the coup. They were charged with membership in a terror organization, violating the Turkish Constitution, attempting to overthrow the government and other crimes. The court convicted the six of membership in an armed terror organization, but dropped the other charges.

“(The) fact that the legitímate work of journalists has not been recognized before the court today is a clear message that journalists will feel for a while,” Erol Onderoglu of the media rights group Reporters without Borders told The Associated Press.

Columnist Mumtazer Turkone and Zaman’s Ankara bureau chief, Mustafa Onal, were sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Journalist Ibrahim Karayegen received nine years, while columnists Ali Bulac, Sahin Alpay and Ahmet Turan Alkan each received over eight years.

They were expected to appeal their convictions. The court ruled that Turkone and Onal would remain imprisoned pending their appeals.

“Unfortunately, the judiciary in Turkey is maybe having its worst days in its history. It’s under heavy political pressure,” lawyer Faruk Zorba, who represented Alkan, told the AP outside the courthouse.

“The (Gulen) organization is a religious structure in its basis, but the defendants on trial here are mostly people who’ve espoused a secular lifestyle,” he said.

Related News
US adds a solid 213,000 jobs; unemployment up to four pct.

US Army is discharging immigrant recruits

UK demands Russian explanation for new nerve agent poisoning

Correa says no plans to return to Ecuador

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún