Print Version

UK info chief orders SCL to give professor his personal data

Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office is backing an American academic’s effort...

Hoy domingo, 6 may. 2018 04:00 pm
A general view of the building in central London that contains offices of social analysis company Cambridge Analytica.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
INTERNATIONAL.- Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office is backing an American academic’s effort to obtain his personal data from SCL Group, which includes Cambridge Analytica. The ICO said in a ruling posted Saturday that SCL must provide the data within 30 days, warning that failure to do so would be a criminal offense.

The Enforcement Notice found in favor of professor David Carroll, saying his right to the personal information is protected by the Data Protection Act of 1998. The ruling says Carroll sought his information from Cambridge Analytica in 2017 and was unhappy with the responses, prompting his complaint to the ICO.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said the company “has consistently refused to cooperate with our investigation.” Cambridge Analytica announced Wednesday it plans to file for bankruptcy in Britain and the U.S. The North Carolina Democratic Party filed a formal complaint Wednesday against U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and the state Republican Party over work performed by Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica is the British-based firm that ex-employees allege vacuumed up data from tens of millions of Facebook users to influence the 2016 presidential race for Donald Trump. The firm, which announced later Wednesday that it is declaring bankruptcy and shutting down, also was paid by the Tillis campaign and the state GOP for work in the 2014 elections, according to campaign finance reports.

State Democrats allege in their Federal Election Commission complaint that Tillis’ campaign and the state Republican Party violated the law.

