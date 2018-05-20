Print Version

MARTIN CRUTSINGER/PAUL WISEMAN

Washington, US.- Just-ended U.S.-China trade talks produced a commitment by Beijing to “significantly increase” its purchases of American goods and services, according to a joint statement Saturday from the rival economic powers trying to lower trade tensions.

They also agreed on “meaningful increases” in U.S. exports of agriculture and energy products and greater efforts to increase trade in manufactured goods and services.

The statement, however, provided no dollar amounts on how much China might boost its purchases of American products.

The statement also was silent on whether the talks had made progress in easing the trade standoff between the world’s two biggest economies.

Washington and Beijing have threatened to impose billions of dollars in punitive tariffs on each other. The statement said they did agree on the need for “effective measures” to reduce America’s trade deficit, and to strengthen cooperation on protecting intellectual property. The statement said the United States would send a team to China to work out further details.