Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

US exit from Iran nuclear deal could trigger instability

Vladimir Putin warned that it could hurt Israel, is the pact falls apart.

Hoy sábado, 26 may. 2018 10:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter US exit from Iran nuclear deal could trigger instabilityCompartir en Facebook US exit from Iran nuclear deal could trigger instability
Share in Twiiter US exit from Iran nuclear deal could trigger instabilityShare in facebook US exit from Iran nuclear deal could trigger instability
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP)

Ian Phillips 
Saint Petersburg, Russia- Russian President c warned Friday that the U.S. exit from the Iranian nuclear deal could trigger dangerous instability and raise new threats for Israel if Tehran resumes a full-fledged nuclear program.

"We can't sort things out with North Korea. Do we want another problem on the same scale?" Putin asked at a business forum.

May also interest you: Missile that downed MH17 came from Russia-based unit

The Russian leader said the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 agreement came even as the international nuclear watchdog confirmed that Tehran was fulfilling its obligations. "What should it be punished for, then?" Putin asked.

President Donald Trump's administration has demanded that Iran stop the enrichment of uranium and end its involvement in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan in order to negotiate a new deal.

"If international agreements are revised every four years it would offer zero horizon for planning," Putin said. "It will create the atmosphere of nervousness and lack of trust."

While Israel hailed the U.S. withdrawal, Putin warned that the move could eventually hurt Israeli security if the deal completely falls apart.

"Would it be better for Israel if Iran opts out of the deal or is pushed out of it?" he asked. "In that case, its nuclear activities would become totally non-transparent. What kind of risks will it entail?"

The Iran deal was the first time Russia, France, Germany and others had agreed on a major international issue since relations between Russia and the West chilled over Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Moscow's hopes for better ties with Washington under Trump have fizzled amid investigations into alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia. Speaking at the panel, Putin again denied any meddling in the U.S. election in 2016.

While criticizing the U.S. policy on Iran, Putin had some warm words for Trump and held out hope for holding a summit with him.

"We certainly can't be happy with the level and nature of Russia-U.S. relations," Putin said. "We are ready for dialogue. It long has become overdue."

He also suggested that Trump might have won a few points domestically by exiting the Iran deal. "He fulfilled his campaign promises and in that sense he might have won in terms of domestic politics," Putin said.

Related News
Putin vows to boost Russian economy

More than 1,600 arrested in Russia amid anti-Putin protests

UK slams Russian pranksters over Boris Johnson call

Missile that downed MH17 came from Russia-based unit

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún