Us Mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

LANNA DURKIN RICHER

Boston, US.-A bipartisan coalition of U.S. mayors called Friday for policies to curb gun violence and pledged to support immigrant communities as it kicked off a four-day gathering in Boston to tackle issues impacting cities.

At an opening news conference for the mayors’ annual meeting, city leaders took repeated digs at the gridlock and divisiveness in Washington while touting their own effectiveness and ability to remain above the partisan fray.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors said it’s joining the Major Cities Chiefs Association to pressure Congress into passing gun legislation like universal background checks for all firearm sales. Police Chief Art Acevedo of Houston, Texas, who joined the mayors at the meeting, said it’s time to end what he described as a “public health epidemic.”

“My question to those that say that nothing can be done, who are you standing with? The professionals, the leaders or the gun lobby?” Acevedo said. The mayors will also tackle issues like immigration, infrastructure and cybersecurity. Among those who will join them at the event is Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook.