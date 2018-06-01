Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Employers appear to be shrugging off recent concerns about global trade disputes.

Hoy sábado, 2 jun. 2018 06:36 pm
Compartir en Twiiter US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solidCompartir en Facebook US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid
Share in Twiiter US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solidShare in facebook US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid
Joan Herrera, center, sits and waits as his mother Andrea Batista Garcia, left, and Marlene Gonzales, fill out job applications while attending the Great Northeast 2018 Job Fair at Capriotti’s in McAdoo, near Hazleton, Pa.
Joan Herrera, center, sits and waits as his mother Andrea Batista Garcia, left, and Marlene Gonzales, fill out job applications while attending the Great Northeast 2018 Job Fair at Capriotti’s in McAdoo, near Hazleton, Pa.

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Washington, US.- Another month of strong hiring drove the nation’s unemployment rate down to 3.8 percent — tantalizingly close to the level last seen in 1969, when Detroit still dominated the auto industry and the Vietnam War was raging.

Employers added 233,000 jobs in May, up from 159,000 in April, the Labor Department reported Friday. And unemployment fell to an 18-year low. The report shows that the nearly 9-year-old economic expansion — the second-longest on record — remains on track and may even be gaining steam.

Employers appear to be shrugging off recent concerns about global trade disputes. “The May jobs report revealed impressive strength and breadth in U.S.

job creation that blew away most economists’ expectations,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West. With the unemployment rate so low, businesses have complained for months that they are struggling to find enough qualified workers. But Friday’s report suggests they are starting to take chances with pockets of the unemployed and underemployed that they previously dismissed.

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún