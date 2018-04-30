Print Version

Home
Vatican to discuss if non-Catholics can takeHoly Communion

Officials from the Vatican’s doctrinal watchdog and leading German...

Hoy martes, 1 may. 2018 08:00 pm
Pope Francis blesses the crowd. (Contexto/Internet)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
INTERNATIONAL.- Officials from the Vatican’s doctrinal watchdog and leading German churchmen will meet this week to discuss if non-Catholic spouses can receive Holy Communion, the Holy See said Monday.

German cardinals and other prelates will be at the Vatican on Thursday to discuss “possible access to the Eucharist” for nonCatholic Christian spouses.

Any such opening could enflame conservative Catholics displeased with what they perceive as Pope Francis’ liberal tilt on some doctrinal issues.

The Vatican said Monday that the meeting’s German participants will include Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who heads the German bishops’ conference, and Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, archbishop of Cologne.

