Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

White House mystery: Where is Macron’s gifted oak tree?

Hoy lunes, 30 abr. 2018 11:00 am
On the right, empty area where a tree was planted by U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP)
On the right, empty area where a tree was planted by U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP)

The Associated Press
WASHIGNTON, US.- A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week. The sapling was a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

A pale patch of grass was left in its place. 

News photographers snapped away Monday when Trump and Macron shoveled dirt onto the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn. By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn.

A pale patch of grass was left in its place. The White House hasn’t offered an explanation. The oak sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of U.S. Marine Corps legend. About 2,000 U.S. troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún