Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Your internet use could change as ‘net neutrality’ ends

The repeal of “net neutrality” took effect.

Hoy martes, 12 jun. 2018 04:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Your internet use could change as ‘net neutrality’ endsCompartir en Facebook Your internet use could change as ‘net neutrality’ ends
Share in Twiiter Your internet use could change as ‘net neutrality’ endsShare in facebook Your internet use could change as ‘net neutrality’ ends
Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York.
Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York.

MAE ANDERSON
New York, US | June 11

Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change — though not right away — following the official demise Monday of Obama-era internet protections.

The change comes as broadband and cellphone providers expand their efforts to deliver video and other content to consumers.

Any changes are likely to happen slowly, as companies assess how much consumers will tolerate. 

The repeal of “net neutrality” took effect six months after the Federal Communications Commission voted to undo the rules, which had barred broadband and cellphone companies from favoring their own services and discriminating against rivals such as Netflix.

Internet providers such as AT&T, Verizon and Comcast had to treat all traffic equally. They couldn’t slow down or block websites and apps of their choosing. Nor could they charge Netflix and other video services extra to reach viewers more smoothly. The rules also barred a broadband provider from, say, slowing down Amazon’s shopping site to extract business concessions.

Now, all that is legal as long as companies post their policies online.

The change comes as broadband and cellphone providers expand their efforts to deliver video and other content to consumers.

Related News
US launches bid to find citizenship cheaters

Putin says willing to meet Trump whenever US is ready

Puerto Rican Day Parade show posthurricane pride

Federal judge temporarily blocks deportation of pizza worker

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún