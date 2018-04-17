  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
17 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island

Hundreds of 1,000-year-old silver coins, rings, pearls and bracelets linked...

A single silver coin was first found in January by two amateur archaeologists, one of them a 13-year-old boy, in a field near the village of Schaprode.
A single silver coin was first found in January by two amateur archaeologists, one of them a 13-year-old boy, in a field near the village of Schaprode.
Hoy martes, 17 abr. 2018 08:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic islandCompartir en Twiiter Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island

The Associated Press
INTERNATIONAL.- Hundreds of 1,000-year-old silver coins, rings, pearls and bracelets linked to the era of Danish King Harald Gormsson have been found on the eastern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea.

A single silver coin was first found in January by two amateur archaeologists, one of them a 13-year-old boy, in a field near the village of Schaprode.

The state archaeology office then became involved and the entire treasure was uncovered by experts over the weekend, the Mecklenburg-West Pomerania state archaeology office said Monday.

También te puede interesar: Trump puts forward 2 more nominees for Fed board

“It’s the biggest trove of such coins in the southeastern Baltic region,” the statement said. The office said the two amateur archeologists were asked to keep quiet about their discovery to give professionals time to plan the dig and were then invited to participate in the recovery.

“This was the (biggest) discovery of my life,” hobby archaeologist Rene Schoen told the German news agency dpa. Schoen said he and 13-year-old Luca Malaschnitschenko were using metal detectors on the field near Schaprode when Luca found a little piece that he initially thought was only aluminum garbage. But when they cleaned it, they understood it was more precious.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

8-year-old boy at school slashes other students

8-year-old boy at school slashes other students

Trump puts forward 2 more nominees for Fed board

Trump puts forward 2 more nominees for Fed board

Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

7 inmates killed as prisonersfight over money, territory

7 inmates killed as prisonersfight over money, territory

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica