Arrests, injuries as French protesters challenge Macron

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the violence and damage to stores and public buildings.

Demonstrators march during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s government reforms, in Marseille, France. Banners read: “Indefinite general strike-Against the laws which oppress us, freedom and asylum”.
Demonstrators march during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's government reforms, in Marseille, France. Banners read: "Indefinite general strike-Against the laws which oppress us, freedom and asylum".
Hoy lunes, 16 abr. 2018 05:00 pm
Agencia
PARÍS, The Associated Press.- French authorities say 63 people have been arrested and nine police officers injured as protests took place in two cities amid simmering anger at President Emmanuel Macron’s labor law changes. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the violence and damage to stores and public buildings at the edges of Saturday’s protests in Nantes in western France and Montpellier in the south.

Collomb called for calm as another protest is planned Sunday at Notre-Dame-desLandes in western France. Other protests Saturday around France were largely peaceful.

Macron is going on national television Sunday night to explain his reforms to the French economy.

También te puede interesar: Gun rights supporters: Bring your unloaded rifle to rallies

Train workers were marching during on-andoff strikes over Macron’s railway labor reform plan, strikes that have disrupted traffic nationwide.

Macron is going on national television Sunday night to explain his reforms to the French economy. He says he’s making the country more competitive globally while workers fear losing job protections.

