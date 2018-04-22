  SECCIONES
Novedades News

Barbara Bush was ‘first lady of the greatest generation’

Historian Jon Meacham bestowed the title on Barbara Bush during her funeral.

Pallbearers carry the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush after a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.
Pallbearers carry the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush after a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
Hoy domingo, 22 abr. 2018 10:35 am
Juan A. Lozano
Houston, US.- Historian Jon Meacham bestowed the title on Barbara Bush while speaking to former presidents, ambassadors and hundreds of other mourners inside the nation’s largest Episcopal church during her funeral Saturday. He recalled the former first lady’s quick wit and her devotion to promoting literacy, bringing awareness to AIDS patients and to her husband of 73 years.

Former President George H.W. Bush., the historian noted, was the “only boy she ever kissed”.

Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography on George H.W. Bush, joined some 1,500 people on a gray, rainy Saturday to honor the wife of the 41st president and the mother of the 43rd.

The private funeral filled St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston a day after more than 6,000 people came through the church to pay their respects during a public viewing.

