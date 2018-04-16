Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

Vaishnavee Sharma

BOSTON, US.- It was a day filled with service and commemorations in honor of victims and survivors of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings five years ago. Boston began the fifth anniversary of the attacks Sunday with Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov.

También te puede interesar: Activista murió tras prenderse fuego como protesta en EU

Charlie Baker laying wreaths early in the morning at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others April 15, 2013.

Both addressed families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library. “On April 15, 2013, our city changed forever but over the last five years, we have reclaimed hope.

We have reclaimed the finish line and Boston has emerged with a new strength, a resilience rooted in love,” Walsh said.

Jane and Henry Richard, siblings of the youngest victim Martin Richard, and members of the family’s foundation, also spoke.





