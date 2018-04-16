  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
16 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

BEGAN the fifth anniversary of the attacks Sunday with Mayor Marty Walsh.

But some long-range models project some rain relief coming by Christmas. (AP).
But some long-range models project some rain relief coming by Christmas. (AP).
Hoy lunes, 16 abr. 2018 10:30 am
Compartir en Facebook Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributesCompartir en Twiiter Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

Vaishnavee Sharma
BOSTON, US.- It was a day filled with service and commemorations in honor of victims and survivors of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings five years ago. Boston began the fifth anniversary of the attacks Sunday with Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov.

También te puede interesar: Activista murió tras prenderse fuego como protesta en EU

Charlie Baker laying wreaths early in the morning at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others April 15, 2013.

Both addressed families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library. “On April 15, 2013, our city changed forever but over the last five years, we have reclaimed hope.

We have reclaimed the finish line and Boston has emerged with a new strength, a resilience rooted in love,” Walsh said.

Jane and Henry Richard, siblings of the youngest victim Martin Richard, and members of the family’s foundation, also spoke.



LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Activista murió tras prenderse fuego como protesta en EU

Activista murió tras prenderse fuego como protesta en EU

EU retira millones de huevos contaminados

EU retira millones de huevos contaminados

Barbara Bush, ex primera dama de EU está en fase terminal

Barbara Bush, ex primera dama de EU está en fase terminal

Comienzan a investigar el ataque químico en Siria

Comienzan a investigar el ataque químico en Siria

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica