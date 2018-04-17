8-year-old boy at school slashes other students

SAUK RAPIDS

Minnesota.- An 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to a central Minnesota elementary school, and randomly attacked three other children Monday, authorities said.

Police Chief Perry Beise said the victims — aged 8, 9 and 13 — suffered “superficial wounds” requiring stitches in the attack at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. No one else was hurt.

Beise told The Associated Press he didn’t know why the boy did it.

“If I could answer that question I would,” the police chief said. “He randomly cut three students then walked into the office and set the knife down.”

School Superintendent Bruce Watkins said the boy lashed out at the other students until an adult intervened. The incident lasted about 5 minutes and took place in a school hallway.