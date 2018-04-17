  SECCIONES
17 de Abril de 2018
Novedades News

8-year-old boy at school slashes other students

School Superintendent said the boy lashed out at the other students until an adult intervened.

A sign marks one of the entrances to Pleasantview Elementary School, in Sauk Rapids, Minn.
A sign marks one of the entrances to Pleasantview Elementary School, in Sauk Rapids, Minn.
Hoy martes, 17 abr. 2018 04:20 pm
SAUK RAPIDS
Minnesota.- An 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to a central Minnesota elementary school, and randomly attacked three other children Monday, authorities said.

Police Chief Perry Beise said the victims — aged 8, 9 and 13 — suffered “superficial wounds” requiring stitches in the attack at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. No one else was hurt.

Beise told The Associated Press he didn’t know why the boy did it.

“If I could answer that question I would,” the police chief said. “He randomly cut three students then walked into the office and set the knife down.”

School Superintendent Bruce Watkins said the boy lashed out at the other students until an adult intervened. The incident lasted about 5 minutes and took place in a school hallway.

