  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
22 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site

Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site.

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian government forces overseeing the evacuation by bus of rebels and their family from the towns of Ruhaiba in the eastern Qalamoun region in the Damascus countryside, Syria.
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian government forces overseeing the evacuation by bus of rebels and their family from the towns of Ruhaiba in the eastern Qalamoun region in the Damascus countryside, Syria.
Hoy domingo, 22 abr. 2018 04:30 pm
Compartir en Facebook Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria siteCompartir en Twiiter Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site

PHILIP ISSA
Beirut, Lebanon | April 21

C hemical weapons inspectors collected samples from Syria’s Douma on Saturday, two weeks after a suspected gas attack there followed by retaliatory strikes by Western powers on the Syrian government’s chemical facilities.

The site visit, confirmed by the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, would allow the agency to proceed with an independent investigation to determine what chemicals, if any, were used in the April 7 attack that medical workers said killed more than 40 people.

“I won’t find any hope in my heart until the Assad regime is held accountable and eradicated from government in Syria”

Douma was the final target of the government’s sweeping campaign to seize back control of the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus from rebels after seven years of revolt. Militants gave up the town day after the alleged attack.

The U.S., France, and Britain blamed the President Bashar Assad’s government for the attack, and struck suspected Syrian chemical weapons facilities one week later.

The Syrian government and its ally Russia denied responsibility for the attack.

OPCW inspectors arrived in Damascus just hours before the April 15 strikes but were delayed from visiting the site until Saturday, leading Western officials and Syrian activists to accuse Russia and the Syrian government of staging a cover-up. “I won’t find any hope in my heart until the Assad regime is held accountable and eradicated from government in Syria,” said Bilal Abou Salah, a Douma media activist who left the town after the government takeover. He said he feared Russian and Syrian government personnel destroyed potential evidence in the two weeks since the alleged attack.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Accepting rights award, Kaepernick decries ‘lawful lynching’

Accepting rights award, Kaepernick decries ‘lawful lynching’

Cuba’s Diaz-Canel receives Maduro in first act as president

Cuba’s Diaz-Canel receives Maduro in first act as president

French nun known as allied troops ‘White Angel’ dies at 103

French nun known as allied troops ‘White Angel’ dies at 103

New lynching memorial offers chance to remember and heal

New lynching memorial offers chance to remember and heal

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica