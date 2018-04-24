  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
24 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Civil groups prepare a key event to end the Basque conflict

The organizers refrained from mentioning ETA or his recent actions.

Anais Funosas of France, centre, spokeswoman of the Basque movement Bake Bidea delivers a speech during a press conference in Bayonne, southwestern France. (Internet)
Anais Funosas of France, centre, spokeswoman of the Basque movement Bake Bidea delivers a speech during a press conference in Bayonne, southwestern France. (Internet)
Hoy martes, 24 abr. 2018 11:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Civil groups prepare a key event to end the Basque conflictCompartir en Twiiter Civil groups prepare a key event to end the Basque conflict

The Associated Press
BAYONNE, France.- Basque civil society groups and international observers said that there will be an event next month in southern France that will be key to ending the Basque conflict.

Organizers had said that “important elements for the process of demobilization” of ETA would be announced at their news conference in Bayonne, but they refrained from mentioning the Basque separatist militant group on Monday.

Observer Raymond Kendall, former Interpol general secretary, said the May 4 meeting in the French town Cambo-les-Bains near the Spanish border will aim “to lay a new stone on the path of a just and lasting peace.”

“We believe this event will be primordial in advancing the definitive peace process”.

Basque media reported last week that ETA would announce that it was disbanding the first weekend in May.

That was followed by ETA taking the unprecedented step of apologizing for some— although not all— of the more than 800 killings it perpetrated over four decades as part of its struggle for independence for the Basque regions of Spain and France.

ETA, which the Spanish government considers a terrorist organization, gave up its armed campaign in 2011 and got rid of its arsenal one year ago. Its dissolution will mark the end of one of Europe’s last violent nationalist conflicts. Police put hundreds of ETA members behind bars before it stopped killing.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said earlier Monday that ETA’s crimes wouldn’t go  unpunished just because they disband.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica