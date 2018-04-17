  SECCIONES
17 de Abril de 2018
Colorado teachers march to raise funds

Teachers hold placards during a rally outside the state Capitol, in Denver.

Teachers plan on rallying at the state Capitol in Denver on Monday. (AP)
Teachers plan on rallying at the state Capitol in Denver on Monday. (AP)
Brian Eason | Colleen Slevin
Denver, US.- Hundreds of public school teachers swarmed the Colorado state Capitol on Monday, shuttering one suburban Denver school district to demand better salaries, as lawmakers were set to debate a pension reform measure that would cut retirement benefits and take-home pay.

With the demonstrations, Colorado educators join peers in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Arizona who have staged strikes or high-profile protests in recent weeks to draw attention to what teachers unions see as a growing crisis in the profession.

In Colorado the need is especially stark - and apparently at odds with a state economy that ranks among the nation’s best. The average teacher salary - $46,155 in 2016 -ranks 46th among states and Washington, D.C., according to the latest figures from the National Education Association.

By another metric, Colorado’s dead last. The Education Law Center, an advocacy group, said this year that Colorado’s teacher salaries are the worst in the nation “when compared to professionals with similar education levels.”

