Comey: Trump’s call to put him in jail isn’t 'normal'

The Associated Press

INTERNATIONAL.- Former FBI Director James Comey says it’s “not OK” or “not normal” for the president to call for private citizens to be jailed.

President Donald Trump suggested earlier this week that Comey should be put behind bars and accused him of leaking classified information and lying to Congress.

“That is not normal,” Comey responded Tuesday during a live interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

También te puede interesar: Wyoming town votes on arming teachers in area cited by DeVos

"That is not OK. First of all, he’s just making stuff up. But, most importantly, the president of the United States is calling for the imprisonment of a private citizen as he’s done for a whole lot of people who criticize him. That is not acceptable in this country.” “The president doesn’t get to decide who goes to jail,” he said.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 amid the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The move led the Justice Department to appoint Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation, which Donald Trump has denounced as a “witch hunt".

James Comey, who is promoting his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” said in a separate ABC News interview broadcast Sunday that Trump is “morally unfit” to hold office.