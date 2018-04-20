  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
20 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba’s president

The former Cuban leader said he expected Miguel Diaz-Canel to serve two five-year terms as president.

Cuba’s outgoing President Raul Castro, right, and new President Miguel Diaz-Canel raise their arms in unison at the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba. Castro said Thursday that he expected the 57-year-old Diaz-Canel to serve two five-year terms as president and eventually take Castro’s place. (AP)
Cuba’s outgoing President Raul Castro, right, and new President Miguel Diaz-Canel raise their arms in unison at the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba. Castro said Thursday that he expected the 57-year-old Diaz-Canel to serve two five-year terms as president and eventually take Castro’s place. (AP)
Hoy viernes, 20 abr. 2018 10:36 am
Compartir en Facebook Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba’s presidentCompartir en Twiiter Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba’s president

MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN | ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
Havana, Cuba.- Raul Castro said Thursday that he expected 57-year-old Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez to serve two five-year terms as president and eventually take Castro’s place as head of the Communist Party, potentially dominating Cuban politics until 2031.

It was the first time Castro has laid out a clear vision for the nation’s power structure after his retirement or death, a vision in which Diaz-Canel is Castro’s true successor as total leader of Cuba.

Castro left the presidency Thursday after 12 years in office when the National Assembly approved Diaz-Canel’s nomination as the candidate for the top government position. Diaz-Canel told the nation that Castro, 86, would remain the country’s ultimate authority as head of the Communist Party.

Speaking after Diaz-Canel, Castro said he expected the younger man to become first secretary of the party after Castro retires from the position in 2021. “From that point on, I will be just another soldier defending this revolution,” Castro said.

He said Cuba was, as always, prepared to negotiate with the United States but unwilling to cede to any of Washington’s demands for internal change.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica