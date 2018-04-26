  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
26 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

For Trump lookalike, crops worry more than social media fame

Dolores Leis stands in a field on her farm in Galicia, in northern Spain.

Dolores Leis stands in a field on her farm in Galicia, in northern Spain, Leis has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP)
Dolores Leis stands in a field on her farm in Galicia, in northern Spain, Leis has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP)
Hoy jueves, 26 abr. 2018 11:00 am
Compartir en Facebook For Trump lookalike, crops worry more than social media fameCompartir en Twiiter For Trump lookalike, crops worry more than social media fame

Aritz Parra
MADRID, Spain.- A woman in Spain has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump.

A journalist reporting on farming in northwestern Spain posted on Instagram a picture of Dolores Leis dressed in farm clothing with a hoe over her shoulder, prompting thousands of responses.

The 64-year-old has since been asked to comment on pressing U.S. policy and international issues — though she has shown more concern for a moth plague threatening her potato crops.

“Can we replace Trump with this hard working lady?” one responder on Instagram asked.

“I say that it must be because of the color of the hair,” Leis told the La Voz de Galicia newspaper Tuesday She is different to Trump on one issue though — she doesn’t use a mobile phone and has little interest in online chatter.

Leis, who appears standing in the middle of her farming plot, her frowning face looking away from the camera and blond hair held by a diadem, has many fans now. 

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica