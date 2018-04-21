  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
21 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence

At least 39 immigrants, mostly from Mexico and Guatemala, were inside the sweltering trailer found by San Antonio police.

James Matthew Bradley Jr., left, arrives at the federal courthouse for a hearing in San Antonio, Texas. Bradley, the driver of a big rig involved in the deaths of 10 smuggled immigrants in Texas last year has been sentenced to life in prison. (AP).
James Matthew Bradley Jr., left, arrives at the federal courthouse for a hearing in San Antonio, Texas. Bradley, the driver of a big rig involved in the deaths of 10 smuggled immigrants in Texas last year has been sentenced to life in prison. (AP).
Hoy sábado, 21 abr. 2018 08:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentenceCompartir en Twiiter Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- The driver of a big rig involved in the deaths of 10 smuggled immigrants in Texas last year was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

James Matthew Bradley Jr. pleaded guilty in October to a count of transporting the immigrants resulting in death and a conspiracy count. If he had gone to trial and been convicted, he could have faced the death penalty.

The life term Bradley received from senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra doesn’t include the possibility of parole. At least 39 immigrants, most from Mexico and Guatemala, were inside the sweltering trailer found by San Antonio police last July in a Walmart parking lot.

“There’s not a day or night that goes by that I don’t relive this scene.”

Its refrigeration system wasn’t working and outside temperatures that day reached 101 degrees (more than 38 degrees Celsius). Eight people died inside the trailer and two others died after being hospitalized. Bradley, 61, was identified by prosecutors as hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, but he also had lived in Florida.

“I am so sorry it happened,” Bradley said in a video statement that his lawyers played in court Friday, the San Antonio ExpressNews reported. “There’s not a day or night that goes by that I don’t relive this scene.” Ezra called Bradley’s actions “extreme by any measure,” according to the newspaper.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica