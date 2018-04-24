EU´s trade chief says Merkel, Macron will push Trump on steel

RAF CASERT

Brussels, Belgium | April 23

The EU’s trade chief said Monday that the bloc’s two most powerful leaders will tell U.S. President Donald Trump to back off on plans to impose steel and aluminum tariffs when they visit Washington this week.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet separately with Trump and are bent on safeguarding trans-Atlantic unity to face common challenges, from Iran to North Korea and beyond.

Both will insist that unity would be threatened if Trump starts imposing punitive tariffs on key EU industries.

"We expect an unconditional and permanent exception”

Last month, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum, but granted the EU a temporary exemption until May 1. The U.S. also temporarily exempted big steel producers Canada and Mexico — provided they agree to renegotiate a North American trade deal to his satisfaction.

The United States and the EU are holding high-level talks to address the issue but EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom insisted Washington should not count on any concessions or haggling from the EU.

“We expect an unconditional and permanent exception,” said Malmstrom, adding she was convinced Merkel and Macron would fully back that view.