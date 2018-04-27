  SECCIONES
27 de Abril de 2018
Novedades News

Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, forcing evacuations

A tank of crude oil or asphalt exploded at the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior.

vehicles and personnel outside the Husky Energy oil refinery, after a tank containing crude oil or asphalt exploded at the large refinery in Superior, Wis. (AP)
vehicles and personnel outside the Husky Energy oil refinery, after a tank containing crude oil or asphalt exploded at the large refinery in Superior, Wis. (AP)
Hoy viernes, 27 abr. 2018 11:46 am
AMY FORLITI | JEFF BAENEN
Wisconsin, US.- An explosion rocked a refinery in northwestern Wisconsin, injuring at least 11 people, forcing the evacuation of homes, schools and a hospital, and sending a plume of noxious smoke billowing into the air.

Authorities said a tank of crude oil or asphalt exploded about 10 a.m. at the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, a city of about 27,000 that shares a Lake Superior shipping port with nearby Duluth, Minnesota.

That prompted them to order the evacuation of a three-mile (five-kilometer) radius around the refinery, as well as a 10-mile (16 kilometer) corridor south of it where the smoke was heading. It was unclear how many people were being evacuated.

The refinery is in an industrial area, but there’s a residential neighborhood within a mile to the northeast.

