Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, forcing evacuations

AMY FORLITI | JEFF BAENEN

Wisconsin, US.- An explosion rocked a refinery in northwestern Wisconsin, injuring at least 11 people, forcing the evacuation of homes, schools and a hospital, and sending a plume of noxious smoke billowing into the air.

Authorities said a tank of crude oil or asphalt exploded about 10 a.m. at the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, a city of about 27,000 that shares a Lake Superior shipping port with nearby Duluth, Minnesota.

That prompted them to order the evacuation of a three-mile (five-kilometer) radius around the refinery, as well as a 10-mile (16 kilometer) corridor south of it where the smoke was heading. It was unclear how many people were being evacuated.

The refinery is in an industrial area, but there’s a residential neighborhood within a mile to the northeast.