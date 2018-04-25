  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
25 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

Facebook already banned most of these actions on its previous “community standards” page.

A man holds a phone showing the Facebook application, in San Francisco. (AP)
A man holds a phone showing the Facebook application, in San Francisco. (AP)
Hoy miércoles, 25 abr. 2018 12:25 pm
Compartir en Facebook For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbidsCompartir en Twiiter For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

Barbara Ortutay
NEW YORK.- If you’ve ever wondered exactly what sorts of things Facebook would like you not to do on its service, you’re in luck.

For the first time, the social network is publishing detailed guidelines to what does and doesn’t belong on its service — 27 pages worth of them, in fact.

So please don’t make credible violent threats or revel in sexual violence; promote terrorism or the poaching of endangered species; attempt to buy marijuana, sell firearms, or list prescription drug prices for sale; post instructions for self-injury; depict minors in a sexual context; or commit multiple homicides at different times or locations.

Facebook already banned most of these actions on its previous “community standards” page , which sketched out the company’s standards in broad strokes.

But on Tuesday it will spell out the sometimes gory details. The updated community standards will mirror the rules its 7,600 moderators use to review questionable posts, then decide if they should be pulled off Facebook. And sometimes whether to call in the authorities.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program

Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program

Civil groups prepare a key event to end the Basque conflict

Civil groups prepare a key event to end the Basque conflict

Political overtone at Catalan celebration of patron saint

Political overtone at Catalan celebration of patron saint

University prepares conference on charismatic leadership

University prepares conference on charismatic leadership

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica