23 de Abril de 2018
Novedades News

Four dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee

The gunman shot people in the parking lot before entering the restaurant.

Metro Nashville Police investigate the scene at an Antioch Waffle House where at least four people died after a gunman opened fire early. (AP).
Hoy lunes, 23 abr. 2018 11:00 am
Sheila Burke
NASHVILLE, Tennessee.- A man wearing nothing but a green jacket and brandishing an assault rifle stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee and shot four people to death before dawn Sunday, according to police, who credited a customer with saving lives by wresting the gunman’s weapon away.

The gunman shot people in the parking lot before entering the restaurant, where he continued firing until a customer snatched the rifle, Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said. Four people were injured. The police department tweeted that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking.

“He did not say anything”.

Police named him as a person of interest because the pickup truck the gunman drove to the restaurant was registered to Reinking. Witness Chuck Cordero told The Tennessean newspaper he had stopped to get a cup of coffee and was outside the restaurant when he saw the chaos unfold around 3:25 a.m. “He did not say anything”. Cordero said of the gunman, who he described as “all business.”

